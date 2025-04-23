Ryan Fleur is promoted to president of the Philadelphia Orchestra

''I also want to aggressively make our venues available to both community groups and education groups that might not otherwise realize that these spaces are open to them,'' he said. ''I want every Philadelphia school student, K (kindergarten) through 12 to walk through our doors at least three times in their formative years, whether it's coming to a Philadelphia Orchestra open rehearsal or a school concert or to our jazz for freedom program, which connects the history of jazz with the civil rights movement. ''