Ryan Dunn scores 26, Suns end 8-game losing streak with 117-98 win over Spurs in home finale

April 12, 2025 at 4:19AM

PHOENIX — Ryan Dunn scored 26 points, Bradley Beal added 21 and the Phoenix Suns ended an eight-game losing streak with a 117-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs in their home finale on Friday night.

The Suns overcame a shaky start to lead by 28 after three quarters, allowing Beal and Devin Booker (18 points) to sit out the fourth quarter.

Julian Champagnie had 23 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 19 to lead the Spurs.

Phoenix was eliminated from playoff contention in a 125-112 loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, putting a sour note on a season that started with so much promise.

The Suns entered the home finale with eight straight losses by double digits and were missing two key players, Kevin Durant (ankle) and Nick Richards (elbow).

San Antonio took advantage early, hitting 5 of 9 from 3 in the first quarter and building a nine-point lead midway through the second.

The Suns reeled off a 21-3 run to lead 53-47 at halftime and kept it rolling to start the third quarter, building a 17-point lead in the first four minutes.

Phoenix pushed the lead to 92-64 by the end of the third quarter, giving them enough cushion to withstand a big Spurs run early in the fourth.

Takeaways

Spurs: Champagnie gave San Antonio an early lift, but the Spurs had too many defensive breakdowns after the first quarter.

Suns: The fans at least had something to cheer about in the home finale in a season that was otherwise a disappointment.

Key moment

The Spurs led 42-33, but hit two shots over the final 7:42 of the second quarter to see the game start getting away from them.

Key stat

The Suns shot 19 of 47 from 3-point range.

Up next

The Spurs close out the season at home against Toronto while the Suns play at Sacramento, both on Sunday.

