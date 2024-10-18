Rwanda shrugs off 'sportswashing' criticism in pursuit of a winning development formula

''The critical question is what kind of due diligence Formula 1 did to ensure it lives up to its own stated human rights commitments and avoid contributing to laundering the Rwandan government's human rights record,'' said Clementine de Montjoye, senior researcher in the Africa division at Human Rights Watch. ''Rwanda's partners should open their eyes and see Kigali's wide-reaching human rights abuse for what it is: the consequence of three decades of impunity for the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front.''