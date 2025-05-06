Rwanda says it's talking with the US about taking in third-country deportees. Here's why

Rwanda in 2019 struck a deal with the U.N. refugee agency to help take in migrants removed from Libya, where many people trying to reach Europe have reported abuses in detention. The U.N. says the transit center in Rwanda has capacity for 700 evacuees. Late last year, it said over 2,400 people had been assisted in what is meant to be a temporary stay during efforts to find ''long-term solutions'' including resettlement elsewhere.