KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda's military has accused neighboring Congolese forces of injuring several civilians in cross-border shelling and asked regional monitors to investigate.

Rwanda Defense Force spokesman Col. Ronald Rwivanga said authorities are "engaging" Congo counterparts over the shelling that Rwanda says struck areas in Musanze district on Monday morning.

Rwanda has asked that the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism urgently investigate.

Some Congolese authorities have accused Rwandan forces of supporting armed groups in mineral-rich eastern Congo, where dozens of such groups are active.

Rwanda has described allegations of supporting rebels in Congo as baseless.

Fighting reportedly continues between Congolese forces and an armed group called M23.