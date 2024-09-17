Rutgers president plans to leave top job at New Jersey's flagship university

Holloway began his tenure in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, as students were returning to campus from lockdown, and also dealt with the first faculty strike in school history last year, when thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers hit the picket lines. He also faced a largely symbolic no-confidence vote by the faculty senate in September 2023 and received national scrutiny earlier this year from Republican lawmakers for his decision to end a pro-Palestinian encampment through negotiations rather than police force.