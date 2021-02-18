They watched the film, they took an extra day of practice. It was all geared to get the Gophers women's basketball team up to speed on Rutgers' chaotic press.

It didn't work.

Struggling at times even to in-bound the ball, the Gophers lost 83-56 at Rutgers Wednesday on a night in which the Scarlett Knights (9-3 overall, 5-3 in the Big Ten) turned 22 Gophers turnovers into 35 points. In their 22-11 third quarter, which turned a 10-point halftime lead into a 21-point lead, Rutgers got 17 of their 20 points off 12 Gophers turnovers.

Within a point with 3:54 left in the first half, the Gophers were out-scored 56-30 over the final 25-plus minutes..

Freshman guard Diamond Johnson scored 26 points for Rutgers, which won it's fourth straight game since coming out of a month-long hiatus due to COVID-19. She hit six of seven three-pointers. Arella Guirantes scored 22 with seven assists.

The Gophers (7-10, 6-9) were led by Klarke Sconiers' 13 points. Sara Scalia had 12.

