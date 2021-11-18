Rutgers has forfeited Friday's volleyball match against the Gophers because of non-COVID-related illnesses, both schools announced.
"The decision not to travel to Minnesota was supported by the Big Ten Conference and was made out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants due to matters unrelated to COVID," Rutgers said in its news release.
The Gophers (18-7, 13-4 Big Ten) were credited with a conference win, and the forfeit dropped Rutgers to 8-20, 0-17 in the Big Ten.
The No. 9 Gophers are still on schedule to play No. 5 Wisconsin at 4 p.m., Sunday, at Maturi Pavilion.
