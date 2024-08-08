Russia's war threatens Ukraine's Olympic future, not just the present. A young gymnast offers hope

CHORNOMORSK, Ukraine — When Oleksandra Paskal first took to the mat as a 4-year-old, her rhythmic gymnastics coach saw nothing but potential in a sport where the Olympics is the ultimate goal. Then a Russian missile crushed her summer house in the southern Odesa region, burying her beneath the debris and severing her left leg.
Oleksandra's coach, Inga Kovalchuk, prides herself on her ability to spot the future. But it's increasingly clear that Russia's war on Ukraine is demolishing the seeds of a sports culture that was a European powerhouse.
This story is part of an AP series that documented and visualized the toll the Russia-Ukraine war has had on Ukrainian athletes, coaches and sports facilities ahead of the Paris Olympics. AP is republishing it as Paskal came to Ukrainian House in Paris this week where she spoke about how sport ''enlightens her spirit and gives her inspiration.'' She plans to visit the competition in rhythmic gymnastics.
Two years after she was injured in May 2022, Oleksandra was among 12 girls diligently following the instructions of their demanding coach in the sunlit room. No one paid attention to her prosthetic leg, but although she has even more of the grit and dedication that first caught Kovalchuk's eye, she will never be quite the same.