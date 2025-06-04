Russia's Wagner Group planned arson attack on London business with links to Ukraine, court is told

The court was told that around 1 million pounds ($1.35 million) worth of damage was caused by the blaze. Prosecutors also said there were plans for similar attacks on two other businesses in the upmarket London neighborhood of Mayfair — a wine shop called Hedonism and a restaurant called Hide. Both are owned by an unidentified Russian dissident who has been vocal in his criticism of President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine. He has, prosecutors said, driven aid trucks from the U.K. to Ukraine.