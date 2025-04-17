Russia's top court lifts terror group designation on Afghanistan's Taliban

MOSCOW — Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday lifted a ban on Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, a group that was designated as a terrorist organization more than two decades ago.
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final weeks of withdrawing from the country after two decades of war.
The Russian court's move was a diplomatic victory for the Taliban, who were put on Moscow's list of terrorist organizations in 2003, making any contact with them punishable under Russian law.
At the same time, Taliban delegations have attended various forums hosted by Russia as Moscow has sought to position itself as a regional power broker.
The court's ruling on a request by the Prosecutor General's Office followed last year's adoption of a law stipulating that the official designation as a terrorist organization could be suspended by a court.
The former Soviet Union fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with Moscow withdrawing its troops in 1989.
Russian officials have recently been emphasizing the need to engage with the Taliban to help stabilize Afghanistan.
In recent years, the Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have removed the Taliban from their lists of terrorist groups.