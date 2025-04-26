MOSCOW — Russia's military confirms North Korean soldiers fought against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.
Russia's military confirms North Korean soldiers fought against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region
Russia's military confirms North Korean soldiers fought against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.
The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 11:15AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Few think Trump has had the right priorities so far, and many Republicans are ambivalent, an AP-NORC poll finds
Few think Trump has had the right priorities so far, and many Republicans are ambivalent, an AP-NORC poll finds.