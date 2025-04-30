Russia's foreign minister visits the Dominican Republic to strengthen economic and commercial ties

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Russia expects to open its first embassy in the Dominican Republic as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov defined the Caribbean country as a ''promising partner'' on Wednesday during an official trip.
Lavrov, who met behind closed doors with Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, said Russia plans to strengthen its commercial and economic ties with the Dominican Republic, saying there are ''mutual opportunities.''
''We also discussed how things are developing in the context of the various discussions on United Nations reform and the trends we see in the context of the creation of the multipolar order,'' Lavrov said.
He did not provide further details.
Meanwhile, Álvarez said a key conversation topic was ''the profound political, security and humanitarian crisis affecting Haiti and how this impacts the Dominican Republic.''
Haiti and the Dominican Republic share the island of Hispaniola.
Authorities in the Dominican Republic have recently cracked down on illegal migration, deporting more than 180,000 people since October as gang violence surges in Haiti.
A U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police to help quell gang violence in Haiti is struggling given a shortage of funds and personnel.