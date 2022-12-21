MOSCOW — Russia's defense minister says the country's military must be expanded from its current 1 million personnel to 1.5 million amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that the number should include 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers. He didn't say when the military planned to reach the increased strength.
Shoigu also said the Russian military would form new units in the country's west in view of plans by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Shoigu spoke during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the top military brass.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban
Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul.
World
Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana
The launch of a European Vega C rocket carrying two Airbus satellites failed less than three minutes after lift-off from the European base in French Guiana on Wednesday.
World
BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine sent to China for Germans
Germany has dispatched a batch of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to China, where it will be administered to Germans who live in the country.
World
Dead man found in wheel of jet flown from Gambia to England
A dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain, Gambian authorities said this week.
World
Scotland's move to simplify gender change stirs strong views
A plan by Scotland's government to make it easier for people to change gender for legal purposes has sparked acrimonious debate, with lawmakers arguing inside the Edinburgh parliament and rival groups of protesters demonstrating outside.