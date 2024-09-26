Russia's adaptability to US sanctions stymied their effectiveness, economists say

The Biden administration acknowledges that sanctions alone cannot stop Russia's invasion — it has also sent roughly $56 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the 2022 invasion. And many policy experts say the sanctions are not strong enough, as evidenced by the growth of the Russian economy. U.S. officials have said Russia has turned to China for machine tools, microelectronics and other technology that Moscow is using to produce missiles, tanks, aircraft and other weaponry for use in the war.