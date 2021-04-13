Brussels – The United States and NATO, anxious about a major Russian troop buildup on Ukraine's border, signaled strong support for the Kyiv government Tuesday.

And in what was considered another message to Moscow, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Germany that the United States would increase its military presence there by about 500 personnel and that it was scuttling plans introduced under President Donald Trump for a large troop reduction in Europe.

The moves come as U.S. and European officials have grown increasingly concerned about Moscow's deployment of additional troops near the Ukraine border, more than at any time since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, in violation of international law. Since then, Russian troops have been engaged in fomenting a separatist movement in eastern Ukraine and consolidating their hold on Crimea.

The message regarding Kyiv was delivered in separate meetings in Brussels with Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba.

"The U.S. stands firmly behind the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Kuleba. NATO's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said that "Russia must end this military buildup in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately."

Blinken and Austin will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday for an emergency gathering of all NATO foreign and defense ministers — partly virtual — to discuss how to further support Ukraine.

The increase in U.S. troops in Germany is a strong indication of the Biden administration's commitment to NATO and to collective European defense. Coupled with President Joe Biden's harsh words about President Vladimir Putin of Russia, the expansion of U.S. troops and the reversal of Trump's plans to withdraw up to 12,000 of the roughly 36,000 stationed in Germany will not go unnoticed in the Kremlin.

"These forces will strengthen deterrence and defense in Europe," Austin said after meeting his German counterpart, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. "They will augment our existing abilities to prevent conflict and, if necessary, fight and win."

The new units will be stationed in Wiesbaden, the headquarters of the U.S. Army Europe.

Pentagon officials say privately that they do not think Moscow is on the verge of an invasion, but concerns have mounted within the Biden administration.