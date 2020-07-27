MOSCOW — An adviser to Russia's space agency jailed on suspicion of treason has been moved into isolation because he has possibly contracted COVID-19, reports said Monday.
Eva Merkacheva of the public commission that monitors Russian detainees' human rights was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying Ivan Safronov has been placed in isolation at Moscow's Lefortovo Prison.
Safronov, a former journalist well-known for his coverage of military issues for two major daily newspapers, became a Roscosmos adviser in May.
He was arrested in early July on charges of passing sensitive information to Czech intelligence about Russian arms sales to the Middle East and Africa in 2017.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Stocks resume rise, gold rushes to record ahead of busy week
Wall Street is resuming its rise on Monday, while gold rushes to a record at the start of a week packed with potentially market-moving events.
World
Russian treason suspect isolated because of COVID-19 fears
An adviser to Russia's space agency jailed on suspicion of treason has been moved into isolation because he has possibly contracted COVID-19, reports said Monday.
World
Sudanese bury victims of Darfur violence as troops deploy
Sudanese in the western Darfur region on Monday buried their dead from the latest bout of violence between between Arab tribes, an aid worker said, after more than 60 people were killed over the past two days and as the country's transitional authorities deployed more security forces to the area.
World
Poles split over govt plan to exit domestic violence treaty
Poles are bitterly divided over steps being taken by the right-wing government to leave a European treaty against domestic violence, claiming it promotes gender "ideology" and links violence to religion.
World
Daisy the St. Bernard recovers from her mountain ordeal
Don't worry: Daisy — the St. Bernard who reversed mountain rescue conventions — is fine.