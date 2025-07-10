Russian transport minister's death fuels speculation about harsher environment for Kremlin elites

The death of a Russian Cabinet minister in a field near his posh home in a Moscow suburb has fueled wild speculation about how he died and what it means.
Among the unanswered questions: Did Roman Starovoit really kill himself in his car, as authorities said, or did he take his life in a nearby park? Was he facing a criminal investigation into large-scale corruption? And does his death signal a new, harsher environment for Kremlin elites related to the war in Ukraine?
Russian media was abuzz with claims that Starovoit, who was found dead hours after being fired Monday by President Vladimir Putin, had faced potential corruption charges linked to his previous job as governor of the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces staged a surprise incursion last year. His death drew quick comparisons to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's purges in which some top Kremlin officials killed themselves rather than risk arrest.
Starovoit's former deputy, who succeeded him as Kursk governor, was arrested in April on charges of embezzling state money allocated for building fortifications on the border with Ukraine, and Russian media reports claimed that he testified against his former boss. Russian authorities have not announced any criminal case against Starovoit.
Observers say Starovoit's death highlighted the deepening rifts and tensions within the government as the full-scale war in Ukraine approaches its 3½-year mark.
Tatiana Stanovaya of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center said members of Russian officialdom have found themselves increasingly trapped by the war environment, which ''has made the interests of once-influential figures look small" and made "everything subordinate to the harsh logic of the system's survival.''
Suspicion arises over minister's death
Starovoit, who served as transport minister for just over a year, was found dead from a gunshot wound. He was 53.