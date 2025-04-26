Sports

Russian teenager Andreeva reaches last 16 of Madrid Open for the third time

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 1:24PM

MADRID — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva reached the last 16 of the Madrid Open for the third straight year by defeating Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Andreeva, ranked No. 7, is yet to lose before the fourth round in Madrid.

She reached that stage for the first time in 2023 while playing as a wild-card entry in her second WTA main draw. Last year, she made it to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinals in the Spanish capital.

''I was very, very nervous,'' Andreeva said. ''I still struggle to find my best tennis in Madrid. Super happy that I could manage to play consistent throughout the whole match.''

Andreeva, who will turn 18 on Tuesday, will next face Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva, who defeated 18th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova in three sets.

