Wires

Russian state media says the latest round of direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul have ended

Russian state media says the latest round of direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul have ended.

The Associated Press
June 2, 2025 at 1:13PM

ISTANBUL — Russian state media says the latest round of direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul have ended.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Supreme Court declines for now to hear a challenge to assault weapons bans in a case from Maryland

Supreme Court declines for now to hear a challenge to assault weapons bans in a case from Maryland.

Wires

Russian state media says the latest round of direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul have ended

Wires

Russia and Ukraine delegations begin a new round of talks in Turkey as expectations are low for a quick end to the war