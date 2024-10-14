MOSCOW — Russian prosecutors seek more than three-year prison term for French citizen accused of collecting military information.
Russian prosecutors seek more than three-year prison term for French citizen accused of collecting military information
Russian prosecutors seek more than three-year prison term for French citizen accused of collecting military information.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 14, 2024 at 11:36AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist.