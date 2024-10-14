Wires

Russian prosecutors seek more than three-year prison term for French citizen accused of collecting military information

Russian prosecutors seek more than three-year prison term for French citizen accused of collecting military information.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 14, 2024 at 11:36AM

MOSCOW — Russian prosecutors seek more than three-year prison term for French citizen accused of collecting military information.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist

India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist.

Wires

Russian court convicts French citizen of collecting military information, sentences him to 3 years in prison

Wires

Lebanese Red Cross says at least 18 killed in an Israeli strike in northern Lebanon