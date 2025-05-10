Wires

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, "without preconditions"

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, "without preconditions."

The Associated Press
May 10, 2025 at 10:58PM

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, "without preconditions."

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump says 'total reset' being negotiated during tariff talks between US and China, and 'GREAT PROGRESS' being made

Trump says 'total reset' being negotiated during tariff talks between US and China, and 'GREAT PROGRESS' being made.

Wires

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, "without preconditions"

Wires

U.S.-China talks on tariffs have ended and will continue Sunday, says official briefed on the meetings