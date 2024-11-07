MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on his election victory.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on his election victory
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on his election victory.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 6:56PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say
132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say.