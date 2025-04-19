MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin announces an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine.
The Associated Press
April 19, 2025 at 2:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's foreign minister says next round of talks in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff on April 26; experts to meet before
Iran's foreign minister says next round of talks in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff on April 26; experts to meet before.