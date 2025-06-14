Wires

Russian President Putin and US President Trump discussed Middle East tensions, Ukraine talks on phone call, Kremlin says

Russian President Putin and US President Trump discussed Middle East tensions, Ukraine talks on phone call, Kremlin says.

The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 at 4:29PM

MOSCOW — Russian President Putin and US President Trump discussed Middle East tensions, Ukraine talks on phone call, Kremlin says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say

Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say.

Wires

Nicaragua's former President Violeta Chamorro dies at 95, family says

Wires

"No Kings" protests in Minnesota canceled as authorities search for suspect who shot 2 state lawmakers