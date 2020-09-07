MOSCOW – Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned last month with a chemical nerve agent similar to the Soviet-era chemical weapon Novichok, was brought out of an induced coma, and his condition has improved, German doctors said Monday. The Charité clinic in Berlin said he was responding to voices, but it was too early to know the poisoning's long-term effects.

The clinic said that Navalny, an acerbic critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was being weaned off a ventilator.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk on Aug. 20 when he fell ill and his flight was diverted to Omsk. He could be heard groaning in agony in a video from the flight posted on social media and was unconscious when he was transferred from the plane to an ambulance. He had been meeting opposition activists and making videos about official corruption in the cities of Novosibirsk and Tomsk in the lead-up to regional elections this month.

Although doctors initially suspected poisoning, they soon said they thought he had a metabolic disorder and Russian laboratories had found no trace of poison in his body.

Navalny's family and aides said Russian doctors initially blocked efforts to take him to Berlin for treatment, causing a 48-hour delay before he could be flown to Germany.

The German government announced last week that a military laboratory had found irrefutable evidence that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent in the same group as Novichok, which was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, England, in 2018.

Navalny's improvement came a day after his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, sent a scathing message to a leading Russian doctor, Leonid Roshal, who had called on German doctors to form a joint expert team to assess her husband's health. She said his poisoning was already confirmed and Russian doctors would have no future role in her husband's treatment or assessment.

Navalnaya wrote on Insta­gram that Russian doctors had treated her husband as their property, and that Omsk Hospital No. 1, where he was first treated, had been a kind of prison.

"When a patient gets to a Russian hospital, it suddenly turns out that the hospital administration considers him/her to be its property. They think they can divulge diagnoses in the mass media, publish the results of the tests, smack them up and dilute them with their ideas. At the same time, they think they can deceive relatives, keep them away from the patient, and make up their own rules literally turning the hospital into an analogue of a Russian prison," she wrote.

After news last week that he was poisoned by a Novichok group agent, she said her husband was poisoned by "state terrorists."

Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, on Monday strongly rejected any hint of responsibility by Russian authorities for the poisoning.