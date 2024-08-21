MOSCOW — Russian officials say Moscow came under the largest attack yet of Ukrainian drones and all the drones were destroyed.
Russian officials say Moscow came under the largest attack yet of Ukrainian drones and all the drones were destroyed
Russian officials say Moscow came under the largest attack yet of Ukrainian drones and all the drones were destroyed.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 21, 2024 at 7:02AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily.