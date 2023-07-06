LVIV, Ukraine — Three people have been killed in a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, and the mayor says more people are wounded.
Mayor Andriy Sadovyi says around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.
Emergency service workers are searching in the debris early Thursday morning for more people trapped.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas since the war began last year.
