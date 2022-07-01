KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian emergency services say missile attacks have struck residential buildings in Ukraine's Odesa region, causing deaths and injuries.
Video of the pre-dawn Friday attack showed the charred remains of buildings in Odesa.
The assault comes after Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island, a key Black Sea island, on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to the vital Ukrainian port city of Odesa. But they kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Russian missile attack hits residential buildings in Odesa
Ukrainian emergency services say missile attacks have struck residential buildings in Ukraine's Odesa region, causing deaths and injuries.
World
Xi defends vision of Hong Kong as 25-year anniversary marked
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday defended his vision of the "one country, two systems" framework against accusations by the U.S., U.K. and others that Beijing has undermined the freedoms and autonomy promised to Hong Kong for 50 years.
World
Thailand says Myanmar apologized for airspace violation
Thailand said Friday that neighboring Myanmar has apologized after one of its fighter jets crossed into Thai airspace on a bombing run along the border, forcing authorities to evacuate hundreds of schoolchildren and scramble air force jets to the area.
World
N. Korea suggests balloons flown from South brought COVID-19
North Korea suggested Friday its COVID-19 outbreak began in people who had contact with balloons flown from South Korea — a highly questionable claim that appeared to be an attempt to hold its rival responsible amid increasing tensions.
Business
Asian shares mostly lower after pessimistic 'tankan' survey
Asian benchmarks were mostly lower on Friday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, after a quarterly report by Japan's central bank rekindled worries about the world's third largest economy.