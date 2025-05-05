Russian journalist who escaped house arrest in Moscow reappears in Paris after a brutal journey

PARIS — Russian journalist Ekaterina Barabash resurfaced in Paris Monday following a daring escape from Moscow last month after being put under house arrest and facing a 10-year prison sentence for posts condemning Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Reporters Without Borders, also known by its French acronym RSF, said it helped Barabash orchestrate her adrenaline-packed getaway: The outspoken war critic tore off her electronic monitoring tag and ''travelled over 2,800 kilometres (about 1739 miles) using clandestine routes'' to evade surveillance.
''Her escape was one of the most perilous operations RSF has been involved in since Russia's draconian laws of March 2022,'' said the group's Director General Thibaut Bruttin during a press conference with Barabash at RSF's headquarters in Paris. ''At one point, we thought she might be dead.''
‘It's only war'
Barabash, 63, vehemently condemned on Monday the lack of freedoms in Russia while detailing her escape.
''There is no culture in Russia… there is no politics… It's only war,'' she said, adding that those unwilling to submit to state censorshi p either lived in exile or were imprisoned.
Barabash said the very concept of a ''Russian journalist'' no longer made sense. ''There are no Russian journalists,'' she said. ''Journalism cannot exist under totalitarianism.''
The Facebook posts that landed her in legal jeopardy were written between 2022 and 2023, lambasting Russia's actions in Ukraine.