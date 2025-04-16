One dead, nine wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian glide bombs and artillery struck a city in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding nine others as Moscow forces continued daily attacks across the country.
The city of Kherson was struck with glide bombs on Wednesday morning, and when rescue teams arrived at the scene, Russian forces launched an artillery barrage, said the region's head, Oleksandr Prokudin. ''This is a deliberate tactic by Russia to hinder the rescue of the injured and harm doctors, rescuers, and police,'' he said.
The attack damaged a sports facility, a supermarket, residential buildings and civilian vehicles, Prokudin added.
The strike on Kherson followed other deadly attacks in recent days. On Palm Sunday, two Russian ballistic missile hit the northeastern city of Sumy near the Russian border, killing 35 people and injuring more than 100 others in the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians this year. The Russian military said that the strike targeted a gathering of senior military officers, but did not offer evidence.
In Sumy on Wednesday, mourners buried 11-year old Maksym Martynenko — one of two children killed in the attack — and his parents Nataliia and Mykola. Their three caskets were open for final farewells at a church in the city center before the bodies were taken to the family's village for burial in the same plot.
''I can't believe that one family, just like that, one day … just went away, just like that,'' said Daria Doroshenko, Maksym's school teacher.
Pastor Artem Tovmasian, a friend of the family, said at the service that their deaths were a tragedy that ''should be condemned in a real way.'' He said the international community's reaction should not be just ''words of condolence,'' but action.
The attack on Sumy and other areas came even as Moscow and Kyiv both agreed last month to implement a 30-day halt on strikes on energy facilities. Both parties have differed on the start time for stopping strikes and alleged daily breaches by the other side.