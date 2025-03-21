Russian drones strike Ukrainian city of Odesa, underlining challenges for even limited truce

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian drones pummeled the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, injuring three people and sparking massive fires, officials said Friday, an attack that underlined Moscow’s intention to pursue aerial strikes even as it agreed to temporarily halt strikes on energy facilities.
The head of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, said the city suffered ‘’local emergency power outages'' in three of its districts, an indication that the energy infrastructure of the city could have been damaged.
Reacting to the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “joint pressure on Russia, strengthening sanctions and defense support for our state ... is the way to stop such terror and Russia’s prolongation of the war.”
‘‘We expect real pressure on Russia from the US, Europe and all our partners,‘’ Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram ‘’And this is what will allow diplomacy to work.‘’
Russia, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of blowing up a gas facility in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have launched an incursion, in violation of the ceasefire deal. Ukraine denies the accusations.
Russian drone attack sparks massive blazes in Odesa
The strike came shortly before Czech Republic President Peter Pavel visited Odesa early Friday morning and held meetings with the city’s leaders and officials from other southern regions.
‘‘This is another reminder to the whole world: the war continues and Ukraine continues to fight,‘’ Kiper said in a statement.