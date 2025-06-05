KYIV, Ukraine — Russian drone attacks kill 5, including a 1-year old, and injure 23 across Ukraine hours after Trump's call with Putin (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that six people were killed).
Russian drone attacks kill 5, including a 1-year old, and injure 23 across Ukraine hours after Trump's call with Putin (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that six people were killed)
Russian drone attacks kill 5, including a 1-year old, and injure 23 across Ukraine hours after Trump's call with Putin (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that six people were killed).
The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 6:00AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israel says it has recovered the bodies of two hostages from the Gaza Strip.