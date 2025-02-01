Russian drone and missile attacks kill 8 in Ukraine

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Saturday that its troops had taken control of Krymske, a suburb to the north of the contested frontline town of Toretsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Russian troops have been fighting for the settlement in a grinding assault throughout the winter of 2024. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said last week that it expected the Russians to take full control of Toretsk ''within days.'' ''Last night, Russia launched an attack on our cities using various types of weapons: missiles, attack drones, and aerial bombs,'' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media Saturday.