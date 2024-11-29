Russian defense minister visits North Korea to talk with military and political leaders

The visit came days after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in the South Korean capital of Seoul and called for the two countries to formulate countermeasures in response to North Korea's dispatch of thousands of troops to Russia in support of its fight against Ukraine. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in recent months has prioritized relations with Russia as he tries to break out of isolation and strengthen his international footing, embracing the idea of a ''new Cold War." The United States and its allies have said North Korea has sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia in recent weeks and that some of those troops were engaging in combat.