Wires

Russian defense minister has arrived in North Korea for talks with military and political leaders, ministry says

Russian defense minister has arrived in North Korea for talks with military and political leaders, ministry says.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 29, 2024 at 6:20AM

SEOUL, South Korea — Russian defense minister has arrived in North Korea for talks with military and political leaders, ministry says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Polls open in election to choose Ireland's next government after A campaign dominated by housing and immigration

Polls open in election to choose Ireland's next government after A campaign dominated by housing and immigration.

Wires

Russian defense minister has arrived in North Korea for talks with military and political leaders, ministry says

Wires

Military inquiry finds human error caused the sinking of a New Zealand navy ship off the coast of Samoa in October