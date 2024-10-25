MOSCOW — Russian central bank hikes interest rate to record-high 21%, to fight inflation fueled by military spending.
Russian central bank hikes interest rate to record-high 21%, to fight inflation fueled by military spending
Russian central bank hikes interest rate to record-high 21%, to fight inflation fueled by military spending.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 10:53AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Russian central bank hikes interest rate to record-high 21%, to fight inflation fueled by military spending
Russian central bank hikes interest rate to record-high 21%, to fight inflation fueled by military spending.