An uncrewed Russian cargo ship lifted off Thursday to deliver a load of supplies to the International Space Station.
The Progress MS-15 was launched on schedule from Russia's Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan. It has successfully reached a designated orbit and is set to dock at the station later in the day.
The ship is carrying about three tons of fuel, water, food, medicine and other supplies.
The station is currently operated by NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian crewmates Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner. Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who arrived at the space outpost in the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule at the end of May, are set to come back to Earth on Aug. 2.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Monitor calls on US to stop detaining migrant kids in hotels
A court-appointed monitor for immigrant youth called on the U.S. government to stop detaining children as young as 1 in hotels before expelling them to their home countries, saying the practice could lead to emotional and physical harm.
Business
A world in isolation, a surge of new users for Twitter
The global pandemic and U.S. protests are forcing a pullback by advertisers on Twitter, but it's also led to an unprecedented surge of users.
Business
Virus sends jobless claims up for first time since March
The viral pandemic's resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing.
National
White House's $21M contract for Pepcid as a COVID remedy under scrutiny
A government whistleblower has accused a senior administration official of rushing the deal through without the scientific oversight necessary for such a large federal award.
Duluth
Chef's one-man show brings Caribbean cuisine to Lake Superior
Jamrock Cultural Restaurant is a one-man show and O'Neil's sole source of income. So far fans of his food are keeping the bills paid.