Russian athletes excluded from luge at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

Russian luge athletes will be banned from competing at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics even as individuals with neutral status, the sliding sport's governing body decided Wednesday.
The International Luge Federation has kept Russian athletes from competing in major international luge events — such as World Cups and world championships — since the 2021-22 season in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war.
At a meeting of the FIL congress in Tampere, Finland, officials voted 24-7, with one invalid ballot, to extend that ban that was first put in place in 2022 and extended again in 2024. A second vote then took place on the notion of letting Russian sliders try to compete under a neutral flag at the upcoming Olympics; that was defeated 24-8.
''The Congress has made its position clear,'' FIL president Einars Fogelis said. ''This outcome reflects our collective responsibility to uphold fair and safe competition. We fully respect the diversity of views within our community, especially from our athletes.''
The Milan-Cortina Olympics open on Feb. 6.
''The vote today by the FIL to exclude Russian athletes from competing this season, including the Olympic Games, was not made arbitrarily or without deep discussion — information and input from the athletes, FIL members, as well as event organizers was collected and considered," USA Luge CEO Scott Riewald said Wednesday. "Ultimately, the decision was made in the name of athlete safety and ensuring fairness of competition.''
It's not clear if the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation will follow luge's lead. Russian sliders have also not competed in those sports at the top international levels since the end of the 2021-22 season.
Also unclear: if any Russian sleds would have had a legitimate hope of qualifying even if they were allowed to try. Without being on the circuits in more than three years, it's impossible to assess which athletes would be competitive enough to secure Olympic bids.