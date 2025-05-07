Russia to host leaders of China and Brazil for the 80th anniversary of its World War II victory

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is set to host the leaders of China, Brazil and other heads of states for festivities on Friday marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia on May 9, has become the country's most important secular holiday. A massive parade through Red Square and other ceremonies underline Moscow's efforts to project its power and cement the alliances it has forged while seeking a counterbalance to the West amid the 3-year-old war in Ukraine.
''For Putin, this day is important as a demonstration how broad a coalition backing Russia is,'' said political analyst Nikolai Petrov.
The lineup of leaders coming to Moscow contrasts sharply to some past celebrations that drew top Western leaders at a time of friendlier ties between Russia and the West.
The guest list reflects Moscow's priorities
Putin described Chinese President Xi Jinping as ''our main guest'' at the Victory Day festivities when he discussed preparations for his visit with China's foreign minister. The Russian leader noted that he and Xi are to discuss both bilateral and global issues at their summit in Moscow.
Xi is coming for a four-day visit, and Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said they would discuss trade and Russia's supply of oil and gas to China, as well as cooperation within BRICS — the bloc of developing economies that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but has since expanded to more countries.
Putin and Xi have met over 40 times and developed strong personal ties to bolster their ''strategic partnership'' as they both face soaring tensions with the West.