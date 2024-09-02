KYIV, Ukraine — Russia targets Kyiv, possibly other cities, with a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, Ukraine army says.
Russia targets Kyiv, possibly other cities, with a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, Ukraine army says
Russia targets Kyiv, possibly other cities, with a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, Ukraine army says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 2, 2024 at 3:28AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election.