Russia says it formally recognizes the Taliban government in Afghanistan, becoming the first country to do so since 2021.

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 7:44PM

MOSCOW — Russia says it formally recognizes the Taliban government in Afghanistan, becoming the first country to do so since 2021.

