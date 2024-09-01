Wires

Russia says it downed over 150 drones overnight into Sunday, in one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia says it downed over 150 drones overnight into Sunday, in one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 1, 2024 at 7:01AM

MOSCOW — Russia says it downed over 150 drones overnight into Sunday, in one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election

John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election.

Wires

Federal judge rejects Donald Trump's request to intervene in hush money case

Wires

US Justice Department charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel