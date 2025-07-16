Russia may hope to use Trump's 50-day window to wear down Ukraine, but quick gains seem unlikely

''The Russian army aims to exhaust the enemy to such an extent that it will not be able to hold the defense, and make multiple advances merge into one or several successes on a strategic scale that will determine the outcome of the war,'' Moscow-based military analyst Sergei Poletayev wrote in an analysis. ''It's not that important where and at what speed to advance: the target is not the capture of this or that line; the target is the enemy army as such.''