NYON, Switzerland — Russia's request to freeze a FIFA ban on its soccer teams ahead of next week's World Cup qualifying playoffs was dismissed Friday.

FIFA said the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the Russian soccer federation's bid for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban pending a full appeal.

The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

The ruling follows a similar CAS refusal on Tuesday to freeze UEFA's ban on Russian national and club teams in European soccer.

Russian athletes have been banned from competing in multiple sports because of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian athletes have also been banned because their country has been an ally of Russia.

