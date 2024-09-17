Russia goes all-out with covert disinformation aimed at Harris, Microsoft report says

Immediately after the video was posted on Sept. 2, social media users pointed out reasons to be wary. The purported news channel it came from, San Francisco's KBSF-TV, didn't exist. A website for the channel set up just a week earlier contained plagiarized articles from real news outlets. The woman's X-ray images shown in the video were taken from online medical journals. And the video and the text story on the website spelled the alleged victim's name differently.