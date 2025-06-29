Wires

Russia launches the biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of the war, killing at least one person

Russia launches the biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of the war, killing at least one person.

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 7:01AM

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia launches the biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of the war, killing at least one person.

Iran's judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel's Monday attack on the notorious Evin prison in Tehran

Iran's judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel's Monday attack on the notorious Evin prison in Tehran.

Trump's tax and spending cuts bill clears key test vote in Senate as Republicans race to get measure to president's desk