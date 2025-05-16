Wires

Russia and Ukraine agree to swap 1,000 POWs each, according to the head of Moscow's peace talks delegation

Russia and Ukraine agree to swap 1,000 POWs each, according to the head of Moscow's peace talks delegation.

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 1:48PM

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Russia and Ukraine agree to swap 1,000 POWs each, according to the head of Moscow's peace talks delegation.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan steps aside pending outcome of sexual misconduct investigation

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan steps aside pending outcome of sexual misconduct investigation.

Wires

US consumer sentiment slides to lowest level in 3 years as trade war raises anxiety about inflation

Wires

Britain's prime minister says European leaders, Trump agree Russia's position in Ukraine ceasefire talks is unacceptable