Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of breaking ceasefire terms protecting energy sites

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of breaking the terms of a tentative U.S-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges to negotiating a broader peace in the war in Ukraine.
Russia’s Defense Ministry alleged that Ukrainian drone attacks hit an electric facility in the Bryansk region early Wednesday and a power grid facility in the Kursk region on Tuesday, leading to a power cut affecting thousands of people.
‘‘The Kyiv regime is doing everything to derail the Russian-U.S. agreements on the gradual settlement of the Ukrainian conflict,‘’ the ministry said Wednesday.
Ukraine’s General Staff denied the allegations, saying in a statement Wednesday that Russia’s claims were part of a broader disinformation campaign aimed at justifying continued hostilities.
The accusations came hours after Washington announced Tuesday that it had reached a tentative agreement with Ukraine and Russia to implement a pause on attacks on energy sites as well as taking steps to ensure safe navigation for ships in the Black Sea. The deal followed three days of separate U.S-Ukrainian and U.S.-Russian talks in the Saudi capital.
Those talks were part of efforts by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to implement a limited, 30-day ceasefire that Moscow and Kyiv agreed to in principle last week. That has thus far failed to materialize as both sides continue to launch drone and rocket attacks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday Ukraine had agreed with U.S. negotiators in Riyadh ‘’that a ceasefire for energy infrastructure can start today,‘’ and expressed his country’s willingness to comply with the agreement while warning Russia would face ‘’strong retaliation’’ if it attacked Ukrainian energy facilities.
Ukrainian officials have contested claims by the Kremlin that Russian forces have not attacked energy sites in Ukraine since March 18. In a post on X on Tuesday, Zelenskyy’s communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said Moscow was ‘’lying’’ about observing a ceasefire on energy infrastructure.