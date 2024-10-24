Russia amplified hurricane disinformation to drive Americans apart, researchers find

Researchers at ISD found that Russian disinformation agents exploited weak content moderation on U.S.-owned social media platforms such as X to spread their content far and wide. Before it was purchased and renamed by Elon Musk, the platform once known as Twitter required labels on content from authoritarian state media. Musk rescinded that rule and gutted the platform's content moderation efforts, leading to a surge in foreign propaganda, hate speech and extremist recruitment.